BLACKPINK Rosé, Connor Storrie dance to Taylor Swift's hit song

Connor Storrie and Rosé had a fun moment together at a big Hollywood event when they started dancing to Taylor Swift’s Blank Space.

The Heated Rivalry actor and the BLACKPINK singer were at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17.

Videos from the event showed them enjoying Taylor’s music and dancing together, giving fans a moment they were happy to talk about.

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Connor has become popular since playing Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry.

His character’s romance with Shane Hollander, played by Hudson Williams, has helped bring a lot of attention to the show and its stars.

Rosé, on the other hand, is already known around the world as a member of BLACKPINK.

She has also found success on her own, especially with APT., her hit song with Bruno Mars.

The two stars have something else in common, too as they are both ambassadors for Saint Laurent, the fashion brand they wore to the event.

Taylor was also part of the evening’s excitement, performing songs including Blank Space and Love Story.

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She also sang The Fate of Ophelia live for the first time.

With so many famous faces in one place, there was plenty for fans to enjoy.

But Connor and Rosé dancing together to Taylor’s music gave them one more reason to talk about the night.