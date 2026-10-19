Selena Gomez says nicotine vaping changed her voice: 'not worth it'

Selena Gomez says nicotine vaping changed her voice, and that quitting was hard but worth it.

In a candid video on Instagram Stories on Sunday, the singer and actress said she has finally stopped, and she encouraged others who are struggling with nicotine dependence to keep going.

“I’m not gonna be able to change my voice,” she said. “Nicotine is so hard to quit… It’s just not worth it.”

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Fans have discussed changes in Gomez’s speaking voice for years, with clips from red carpets and interviews circulating widely on social media.

She has not shared specific medical details about how vaping affected her, though her comments suggest she considers the change lasting.

Gomez first addressed the speculation in an Instagram Live in December 2025.

Asked about her voice, she began to explain, then stopped herself.

“So, sometimes when I’m on… never mind,” she said. “There’s no excuse. I don’t really care.”

She added that sometimes things happen, and that her throat sometimes swells inside. She said she was glad fans were being real with her during the Live.

At the time, she did not mention lupus, the autoimmune condition she has lived with for years and which led to a kidney transplant in 2017.

Some fans linked the change in her voice to the illness, and she has previously spoken about how medications for lupus and bipolar disorder have affected her body.

Her latest comments do not rule those factors in or out, and no medical explanation has been offered for the change in her voice.

Gomez, who founded Rare Beauty, released the album I Said I Love You First with her husband, Benny Blanco, in March 2025.

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