Shark bites reported as 11 remain missing after boat capsizes off Baja California

The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that 11 people are still missing after a boat carrying 27 people off the coast of Baja California capsized.

There are reports that the several survivors who sustained injuries are similar to the shark bites, the agency confirmed.

The Coast Guard’s Southwest District said Coast Guard staff on watch at Coast Guard Sector San Diego were alerted to a radio distress call at about 1 a.m. local time on October 16, 2026, reporting that a boat was filling with water about 140 miles west of Ensenada, Mexico.

The rescue operation led by the coast guard saved 16 people, who were later shifted to a local hospital for medical check-ups.

The Coast Guard said three of the people rescued sustained injuries consistent with shark bites.

However, the agency has not provided further updates on the survivors’ medical conditions as of October 18.

The Mexican consulate in San Diego confirmed to the Associated Press that all of the rescued were Mexican nationals.

The Coast Guard said the search-and-rescue efforts are underway with additional assistance from the U.S. Navy and Mexican Navy.

Reports indicate that in recent years, migrant vessels have capsized while attempting to reach the California coast.

The recent incident took place in May 2025, a panga-style vessel carrying migrants capsized in heavy surf near Del Mar, north of San Diego, which left four people dead.

While in March 2023, eight people died after two suspected smuggling boars approached a San Diego during heavy fog and rough seas.