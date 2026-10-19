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US service member dies after rappelling fall before Navy-UTSA game at Alamodome

The airman was one of four service members in a rappelling demonstration during the band display before the Navy-UTSA game

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Published October 19, 2026

US service member dies after rappelling fall before Navy-UTSA game at Alamodome
US service member dies after rappelling fall before Navy-UTSA game at Alamodome

A member of the Air Force died on Saturday, October 17, after falling while rappelling from the rafters of the Alamodome in front of over 20,000 people.

The incident took place before UTSA football played Navy in the yearly Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans night.

Many recorded the fall on camera, including Adrian Corey, who was watching the band with his parents and siblings before kickoff.

As part of a pregame ceremony for University of Texas at San Antonio’s annual Salute to Armed Forces & Veterans night, four officers were set to abseil down to the field 15 minutes before kickoff.

The airman was one of four service members in a rappelling demonstration during the band display before the Navy-UTSA game.

The air force base later confirmed the identity of the service member as Tech. Sgt Ian Patterson, a Tactical Air Control Part instructor.

Patterson, who was a native of Fort Stewart, Georgia, had served 15 years and received the Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year at the Headquarters Air Force level in 2022.

A probe is underway to determine the cause of the fall.

Multiple media reports suggest the officer appeared to lose control while descending, sliding down the line and hitting the ground.

The game was played after the kickoff was delayed by 10 minutes.

However, a statement released by the American Conference on Sunday, October 18, said the decision to continue with the game was made before public confirmation of the service member’s condition.

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