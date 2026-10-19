Gigi Hadid gets emotional as elder sister Alana celebrates major milestone

Gigi Hadid is feeling all the emotions as her elder sister, Alana Hadid, celebrates a special milestone.

The supermodel shared a heartfelt reaction to Alana's latest Instagram post, celebrating her first wedding anniversary.

Alana, who married television producer Ross Williams in an intimate backyard ceremony last year, took a trip down memory lane by sharing beautiful bride and groom’s photographs from their wedding day.

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Alongside the snapshots, she penned a touching tribute to her husband, reflecting on their first year of marriage and why choosing him was one of the best decisions of her life.

“One year since the best night of my life. [two white heart emojis]” Alana began her caption, before opening up about the love, commitment, and hard work that have shaped their relationship.

“It sounds so cliché but It was the best choice I ever made loving this man, saying yes, sticking in and letting go and putting in hard work the days it wasn’t easy cuz this is the best thing in my world,” she continued.

The creative director and activist recalled walking down the aisle to the song Thank You because it perfectly captured how they felt about each other.

“I’m very proud to be his wife. Find a man who will take his shoes off too [smiley emoji],” she concluded.

Her famous younger sister showed her love by liking the post and leaving a comment, “Crying again,” featuring heart and teary-eyed emojis.

For the unversed, Alana and Ross tied the knot on October 18, 2025, at the Los Angeles home of her father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

The couple chose the date to coincide with the wedding anniversary of Ross's parents, adding another meaningful detail to their special day.



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