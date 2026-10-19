Timothée Chalamet’s reaction to Kylie Jenner’s runway debut goes viral

Timothée Chalamet is seemingly beaming with pride as his girlfriend Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut.

The Oscar nominee smiled widely, and clapped enthusiastically as the Kardashians star commanded the runway.

A nine-second video capturing his reaction has been making the rounds online, giving fans a glimpse of his sweet front-row moment.

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The KHY founder walked at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time on October 18 at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

She turned heads in a dazzling, diamond-encrusted Fantasy Bra valued at $50 million, paired with dramatic white angel wings, adding a signature Victoria’s Secret touch.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was busy catching all the attention during the catwalk, Timothée was making his own impression from the front row.

The Dune star appeared visibly delighted as his girlfriend strutted down the runway.

From his broad, open-mouthed grin to his enthusiastic applause, the French-American actor appeared completely caught up in the excitement of watching his love interest.

Dressed in a black top and sunglasses, the Marty Supreme hero was seated alongside Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble.

Kris was also seen smiling and recording the special moment on her phone as Kylie showcased her glamorous look.

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