Oregon Ducks' WR Evan Stewart arrested on DUI charge: what we know so far

The Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart was booked on Sunday afternoon, the Portland-based TV station KATU reported.

The outlet cited a jail employee and reported that on Sunday, October 18, at 7 a.m., the officers detained a person identified as Evan Stewart under the DUI charges.

However, an hour later, the Ducks WR was released, reportedly to a third-party member who is said to be another wide receiver from the Oregon Ducks.

As of now, the University of Oregon football program has not issued a statement responding to reports of his arrest.

The reports of arrest come after social media posts speculating that multiple Oregon Ducks football players had been arrested.

Stewart was ruled out for the October 18 clash against the Nebraska Cornhuskers following an unspecified injury, after which he was moved from questionable to doubtful status on the gameday injury report.

Stewart was raised in Frisco, Texas where he completed his early education at Liberty High School.

During his junior year, he accumulated 46 receptions for 913 yards and nine touchdowns.

Being a college athlete with a four-star rating, Stewart committed to play collegiate football in his hometown, Texas, during his junior year.

However, he reopened his commitment a month later and opted not to appear for Texas in his senior season, appearing in only three games during the time he posted 19 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns.