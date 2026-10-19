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RJ Mitte's mother speaks out after his ‘unexpected' death at 34

RJ Mitte died on October 12, 2026, at the age of 34

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Published October 19, 2026

RJ Mitte’s mother speaks out after his ‘unexpected’ death at 34
RJ Mitte’s mother speaks out after his ‘unexpected’ death at 34

RJ Mitte’s mother has shared more about her son’s final days, saying his death came as a shock because he got work plans and was getting help with his feelings.

Dyna Mitte said the Breaking Bad actor was speaking to a therapist before he died at the age of 34.

She explained that his family and friends had noticed some things that worried them so she wanted him to talk to someone who could help him through what he was facing.

The late star’s mother, however, also talked out against claims that RJ was struggling with his career or money but that was not the case at all.

READ MORE: 'Breaking Bad' RJ Mitte never got to see his final film before death

According to his mother, he had three films released this year, with two more still to come. He also agreed to work on new films and was planning to write a book as well and start a food truck.

Dyna, moreover, added an old money problem involving his manager was sorted out indeed years ago and it got nothing to do with his death.

She also addressed rumours about problems in his relationship but chose to keep those details private as she believes that her son went through very difficult moment that no one thought would end this way.

“A mother should never have to find her child that way. It's a hard pill to swallow,” she said.

RJ’s family and friends later came together to remember him in Texas as his former co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul also shared how deeply his death had hurt them.

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