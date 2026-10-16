'Breaking Bad' RJ Mitte never got to see his final film before death

RJ Mitte didn’t get to see his final film with Dove Cameron as he died before watching its finished version.

The Breaking Bad star filmed the thriller Cassi in 2023 but the movie is now set to come out in 2027.

Director Josh Webber shared that Mitte had watched an early version of the film, but never got to see the final cut.

He, however, also praised the actor’s work and believes the role could have brought him even more attention.

READ MORE: RJ Mitte reveals how difficult it was to find money after 'Breaking Bad' fame

Webber added that it was sad that Mitte would not be around to see people’s reactions to his performance.

The actor had more projects planned before his death as his other film, Forgotten Outlaw, has now been put on hold.

Director Nik Tizekker said he wants to finish it in Mitte’s honour. The team is looking for more money to make the film and may find another actor to take over Mitte’s role.

Mitte became famous around the world for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad. In his final interview, he spoke about the show and how much the role meant to him.

Away from acting, the late icon Mitte also worked to help disable people as he had cerebral palsy himself and used his own experience to show why every life matter.