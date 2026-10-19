Iconic story behind Kylie Jenner’s $50 million look

Kylie Jenner gave everyone something to talk about when she walked the Victoria’s Secret runway wearing a bra worth $50 million.

The reality TV star made her first appearance at the famous fashion show on Sunday, and her outfit was covered in thousands of diamonds.

But this was not just any bra. The special piece had 4,410 natural diamonds and one huge yellow diamond weighing 75.54 carats.

It took 15 people more than 1,000 hours to make it, turning it into the most expensive Fantasy Bra in Victoria’s Secret history.

So, why was Kylie chosen to wear such a special piece? Adam Selman, the brand’s chief creative officer, said Kylie is known for much more than fashion or television.

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He believes she brings her own style and culture, which makes her a good fit for a show that is all about entertainment.

Jeweller Jacob Arabo, who helped make the bra, said the idea was to turn something simple into a piece of fine jewellery.

The design, however, was made using gold and diamonds instead of fabric.

The Fantasy Bra first appeared on the runway in 1996, when Claudia Schiffer wore one worth $1 million.

Since then, stars like Heidi Klum, Gisele Bundchen and Tyra Banks have worn these special designs.