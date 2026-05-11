Kylie Jenner faces backlash for luxury jet trip to visit Timothee Chalamet

Kylie shared a video of herself doing touch-ups on a private jet, revealing that she was getting ready for a date night with her boyfriend

Kylie Jenner has faced intense criticism for allegedly taking private jet to New York City for just 24 hours to go on date with Timothee Chalamet.

Taking to TikTok, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 28, shared a video of herself doing touch-ups on a private jet, revealing that she was getting ready for a date night with her boyfriend of three years.

In the video, the star, who is the proud owner of her $70million 'Kylie Air' private plane, divulged: 'This trip was very last minute, I'm literally going for like 24 hours', leading to alarm from eco-conscious followers.

While some fans were happy about the couple's budding romance, others expressed anger over the short trip.

One user wrote: 'Taking a private plane to visit a city for less than 24 hours to go on a date?... I can’t even imagine being rich enough to take a flight just for date night... The Carbon footprint is mad.'

In the video, Kylie opened by saying: 'Get ready with me for date night!', before she revealed that she had a spray tan - but was not happy with the shade so had a second and would have to wash after doing her make-up.'

However, Jenner had already been in New York for the Met Gala last week and watching the Knicks with Timothée earlier in the week.

In 2022, Kylie was slammed for taking a 12-minute flight on her private jet – for a 26-mile journey that would have taken just 39 minutes by car.