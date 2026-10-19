Russell Brand trial hears new claims from third accuser

Russell Brand’s trial has heard more details about an alleged incident from 2004, after a woman told police what she says happened when she met the comedian at a bar in London.

The woman said she was working for MTV at the time and was excited to meet Brand at a birthday party.

But she told police that their conversation took a frightening turn when he grabbed her breasts without warning. She said she was left shocked by what happened.

In a recorded interview played to the court, she also said Brand grabbed her arms and took her into a toilet. She claimed he pushed her head down while telling her not to be a spoilsport.

READ MORE: Russell Brand's alleged rape victim makes disturbing confession

The woman, however, added that the experience did not end when they left the bar as she later got into a car with Brand and claimed he took out his private thing out and asked her to come closer. She said she refused and he put it away.

She also told police that Brand then acted normally, as if nothing happened.

The court heard that she had around six or seven drinks that night, but she said she was not completely drunk.

Brand denies the charges against him as the trial is continuing at Southwark Crown Court.