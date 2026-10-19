Karachi reports polio case as Pakistan's 2026 tally hits seven

A health worker administers polio drops to a child on the first day of a nationwide polio vaccination campaign, in Karachi on February 3, 2025. — AFP

Five cases reported in KP this year.

Two cases detected in Sindh so far.

National campaign set for November.



KARACHI: A polio case has been reported in Karachi’s East district, taking the 2026 nationwide tally of the crippling disease to seven, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) confirmed on Monday.

The port city had last reported a polio case in December 2024.

According to the NEOC, five cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Sindh so far this year.

The NEOC stressed that polio is an incurable disease and vaccination is the only way to prevent it. It urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during every campaign and complete their routine immunisation schedule on time.

The national anti-polio campaign will run from November 2 to 8, 2026, across 97 districts of the country, the NEOC said.

During the campaign, more than 23.9 million children will be administered polio vaccine drops.

The NEOC appealed to all sections of society to play their full part in eradicating polio and urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated during every campaign.

Pakistan recorded 31 polio cases in 2025, with KP accounting for 20 of them. The country remains one of only two where wild poliovirus transmission continues, alongside Afghanistan.

Authorities said that polio eradication is a collective responsibility, while Pakistan’s dedicated frontline workers ensure that vaccines reach every child; parents and caregivers play a crucial role by making sure their children receive all recommended doses, including routine immunisations.

The authorities added that communities, religious leaders, and the media also play a vital role in promoting vaccination, countering misinformation, and ensuring that every child in Pakistan is protected. Together, we can achieve a polio-free future for every child, in Pakistan and worldwide.