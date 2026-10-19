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Prince William reveals big plans for his role as future King

Prince William puts key trait on display, unveiling what type of King he will be

By
Web Desk
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Published October 19, 2026

Prince William reveals big plans for his role as future King
Prince William reveals big plans for his role as future King

Prince William revealed what type of king he will be by putting one of his key traits on display.

The Prince of Wales recently set up a pitch for a light-hearted cricket match with a bunch of legendary Indian and UK cricketers in front of Buckingham Palace.

He was spotted taking part in the match wholeheartedly at The Mall in London last week.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate to reunite with beloved family member: Details

Kensington Palace issued a statement that reads, "Celebrating The Earthshot Prize heading to Mumbai with a game of cricket on the Mall!

"A pleasure welcoming cricketers from the UK and India to recognise the important role sport can play in bringing people together and inspiring positive action. Thanks for the game @backyardcricketuk."

Body language expert Darren Stanton said William unveiled that he will be very involved as future King.

In conversation with Marie Claire, the expert said that William "doesn’t rest on his laurels as future king or a prince" and that he is "not a person who sits on the sidelines and watches."

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