Prince William, Kate to reunite with beloved family member: Details

Prince William and Princess Kate must be delighted as a special family reunion is set to take place.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sent their son, Prince George, to Eton College in September. Walking right in the middle of his parents, the 13-year-old was pictured as he entered a new chapter of his life.

The second in line to the throne is now a full-time boarder, but George is set to visit his family in October break.

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It has been reported that George will return to Forest Lodge as his college breaks up for the October half term.

He will spend time with his parents and siblings, Charlotte and Louis.

Royal fans are also eyeing one of the most talked-about reunions in the royal family. As the world knows, Prince Harry is back in the UK with his family for an extended period.

It would have delighted royal family well-wishers to see William and Harry in the same room, putting their differences aside and giving themselves a fresh start.

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But the reports claimed that the Prince of Wales is not in favour of trusting the Sussexes again despite King Charles' meeting heart for Harry, Meghan and his grandkids.