Who is Ian Patterson? Everything to know about airman killed in Alamodome rappelling accident

The U.S. Air Force has identified the airman who died after falling from the rafters of the Alamodome during a pregame rappelling demonstration before Sunday’s UTSA-Navy football game.

Tech Sgt. Ian Patterson, a Tactical Air Control Party Instructor assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Joint Base San Antonio, was one of four airmen scheduled to rappel from the rafters to the field about 15 minutes before kickoff as part of UTSA’s annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game.

As described by the Air Force, Patterson lost control while descending, slid down the rope and landed hard on the field. Emergency crews rushed to help him before taking him from the field on a stretcher.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The incident delayed the start of the game by about 10 minutes.

Patterson, of Fort Stewart, Georgia, had served for 15 years and was named the Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year in 2022. His other achievements included the Air and Space Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters.

Brig Gen. Scott C. Mills, 57th Wing Commander said: “This tragedy is felt deeply across the 57th Wing. Tech. Sgt. Patterson and his service mattered immensely to our wing, and to the family, friends, and teammates who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him.”

An investigation into the incident is underway.