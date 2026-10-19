Davina McCall reveals heart disease diagnosis: Five warning signs you should never ignore

UK television host Davina McCall has revealed that she is suffering from a cardiovascular disease, months after being declared free of cancer and almost two years after her brain tumour surgery.

The 59-year-old former Big Brother host revealed the diagnosis on a segment of her Begin Again podcast, which featured Louise McGill, a heart attack survivor, talking about the significance of women's heart health.

McCall said she knew about her high cholesterol for years but thought that her good cholesterol outweighed the bad.

She also encouraged women to listen to their bodies, especially the ones who have gone through menopause, rather than ignoring signs of a problem.

Signs you should never ignore:

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) says cardiovascular disease affects the heart and blood vessels and sometimes can occur with no symptoms.

One of the more common types of coronary heart disease is associated with five warning signs: chest pain, shortness of breath, pain radiating to the neck, shoulders, jaw or arm, lightheadedness and nausea.

The symptoms do not necessarily indicate a person has heart disease, but they are not to be taken lightly. If the pain is sudden or recurring, especially if accompanied by shortness of breath or dizziness, it is a medical emergency.

The NHS says high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity and physical inactivity can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

McCall's latest diagnosis comes after several difficult years.

In 2024, she had surgery to remove a benign brain tumour, and in October 2025, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She then went on to receive a clean bill of health after treatment.

Her new diagnosis has placed new emphasis on the need for periodic blood pressure and cholesterol monitoring.