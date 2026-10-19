Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter share rare glimpse into friendship

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter share an enduring friendship that formed during the Eras Tour, and turned into a sisterly bond, and recently celebrated another milestone together.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Espresso hitmaker attended the Academy Museum Gala together, where Swift made her debut of The Fate of Ophelia live performance.

The two collaborators were later captured in a sweet moment as they shared an embrace, and the picture has been making rounds in the Swiftie fandom as they declare Carpenter to be the "only taydaughter."

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Flocking to X, one Swiftie wrote, "This melted my heart," while another added, "My favorite pop girlies."

A third chimed in, "Obsessed. Just pure unfiltered love for each other," and "MOTHER & DAUGHTER FR."

One claimed, "ONLY TAYDAUGHTER."

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