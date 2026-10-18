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Sabrina Carpenter turns heads in daring blue gown at star-studded gala

Sabrina Carpenter’s bold blue gown sparks red-carpet debate among fans

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Web Desk
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Published October 18, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter turns heads in daring blue gown at star-studded gala
Sabrina Carpenter turns heads in daring blue gown at star-studded gala

Sabrina Carpenter made a style statement at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala.

Her vibrant blue gown leaves fans swooning and some breaking into song.

The Espresso hitmaker attended the star-studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17, donning a custom Giorgio Armani creation styled by Jared Ellner.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter's 'beef' resurfaces after new update

Her eye-catching blue ensemble featured a daring cutout design, a flowing floor-length skirt and playful tassel details at the back.

She completed the look with statement earrings, while her softly styled blonde hair and understated makeup added to the ensemble.

While the bold shade quickly caught attention, fans had plenty to say about the Please Please Please chart-topper’s latest red-carpet appearance.

“I’m loving the blue da ba dee da ba da,” one fan wrote, referencing Eiffel 65’s iconic hit Blue (Da Ba Dee).

“Love the blue,” another commented, while a third declared, “Omg she looks so good in this blue! Literally a fairy princess.”

However, not everyone was completely sold on the outfit’s design.

One fan praised the colour but raised concerns about the fit, writing, “I love the blue color I just don’t like how it’s cutting into her skin almost.”

Another commenter offered a playful take on the gown’s attention-grabbing shade, joking, “That blue is doing its own red-carpet interview.”

Despite the mixed opinions on the dress’s cut, the vivid blue hue emerged as a major talking point, with admirers praising Carpenter, 27, for stepping out in such a bold colour.

READ MORE: Sabrina Carpenter defends her team after Madonna exposes them

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