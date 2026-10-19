Taylor Swift’s heartwarming moment with mother-in-law at game

Taylor Swift had a lovely surprise at the Kansas City Chiefs game when she came face to face with her mother in law, Donna Kelce, on Sunday.

The singer was at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to support her husband, Travis Kelce.

But before the game became the main focus, Taylor had a sweet moment with Donna that caught everyone's attention.

As soon as she saw her, Taylor wrapped her arms around Donna and gave her a big hug.

The singer looked so happy that she could hardly hide her excitement as she even held on to her drink while hugging Travis' mother.

Taylor wore a red sweater and matching red lipstick as she watched the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

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The team, however, also gave her something to celebrate, winning the game 22 to 6. Travis played despite an ankle injury and made history by becoming the Chiefs' all time leader in career receptions.

The Lover hitmaker has always spoken warmly about Travis' family. She once said that spending time with them “feels like home”.

Donna, whereas, has also shared kind words about Taylor, calling her “extremely talented” and “loving”.

The game came after a busy weekend for the singer as she's performed at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles and wore a pale blue Dior gown on the red carpet.

Since marrying Travis in July, Taylor has been making time for family life while supporting his football season.