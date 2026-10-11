Taylor Swift 'struggles' with fan backlash over 'The Encore' tracks

Taylor Swift is used to breaking records, not disappointing Swifties — but her latest music release has reportedly left the superstar facing an uncomfortable reality.

The singer’s The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, released last month with four bonus tracks, has drawn a surprisingly mixed response.

Even some of her usually devoted fans branded the songs “terrible” and admitted they were “disappointed.”

The backlash reportedly hit Taylor hard. “She’s extremely sensitive to criticism. Taylor’s songs are like her babies, so when people don’t like them, she takes it very personally. She’s had critics say nasty things about her music before, but never fans – so this has been very tough for her,” a source told Heat magazine.

Read More: Taylor Swift stunned as her new tracks fail to win over fans

The reviews haven’t exactly helped.

The Atlantic argued that her lyrics offered little room for deeper analysis, even joking, “Sometimes she raps like a funky uncle delivering a wedding toast.”

Meanwhile, The Telegraph called the deluxe release “derivative” and “flat”.

Now, insiders claim Taylor is being encouraged to focus on the positive rather than let the criticism get under her skin.

There are also concerns that the singer could take a step back from the spotlight amid fears of overexposure.

Fortunately, husband Travis Kelce is reportedly helping her keep things in perspective.

“Travis knows Taylor well enough to see when she’s getting too caught up in what people are saying, and he’s great at pulling her out of that spiral. He keeps reminding her she can’t please everyone, and she doesn’t need to prove herself to anyone at this point,” the source said.

The insider added, “Travis is proving that she made the right choice in marrying him, because he always seems to know exactly how to make her feel better.”

With fans still waiting for wedding photos from the couple’s big day, Taylor has plenty of reasons to keep the spotlight on her.

But could a little time away be exactly what she needs — or will she come back with music that wins Swifties over again?