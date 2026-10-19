Taylor Swift fans peep 'TS13' clue during Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the pop icon hinted at her next album during her appearance at the Academy Museum Gala.

The 36-year-old pop superstar debuted her The Life of a Showgirl performance at the event, and Swifties believe that she is now ready to move on to the next era.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Opalite hitmaker might have been dropping Easter Eggs with the colour blue - possibly hinting at the colour scheme for her thirteenth album.

Swifties theorised that the Grammy winner was wearing the exact shade of blue that was displayed during her Emmys sketch, on the board that was full of Easter Eggs.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift sparks 'TS13' speculations with 'friends' Easter Egg

Taking to X, fans argued that the colour could not be a coincidence since the Mastermind hitmaker is known to thoroughly plan out her clues.

One fan wrote, "i hope it will be glittery silver since 1989 is already blue," and another added, "maybe she’ll lean into like pearl, silver, and this very light blue."

A third chimed in, "1989 and midnights is blue so we’re getting another AOTY," and "The blue color matching the 13 on the board almost exactly is concerning."

Someone pointed out, "And Taylor is conveniently wearing a blue dress that matches the blue on her posterboard that, and I quote 'is full of accurate Easter eggs."'

While one Swiftie noted, "Taylor has a tendency to majorly hint at her next album during a red carpet, as seen with her recent VMAs streak."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift drops big 'TS13' hint after early Easter Eggs a year ago