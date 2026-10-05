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Taylor Swift sparks 'TS13' speculations with 'friends' Easter Egg

Taylor Swift plants 'TS13' clues during surprise cameo in Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' episode

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Published October 05, 2026

Taylor Swift sparks TS13 speculations with friends Easter Egg
Taylor Swift sparks 'TS13' speculations with 'friends' Easter Egg 

Taylor Swift seems to be leaving a trail of Easter Eggs for Swifties to figure out, even after the release of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

The 36-year-old pop superstar appears to have more secrets up her sleeve which fans are speculating could be her 13th album, a new single, Debut (Taylor's Version) or a Reputation Vault track.

Whatever it may be, it is believed to be about friendship as the Opalite hitmaker has been dropping a friendship-related clue - "this is what friends are for" recently.

Following Swift's cameo on Saturday Night Live, the show posted the sentence as a caption on social media.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance during Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue

ry on X: "ummm..." / X

ummm...

Swifties immediately connected SNL's caption to Swift's own caption about the Patient Zero music video where she wrote it about pal Cara Delevingne.

"In Taylors post too about Cara…. I also picked up on this. Curious!" one fan wrote, while another theorised, "WAIT. 'Saccharide' = sugar, but also SWEET. Mariska was Justice in Bad Blood → 'sweet like justice' in Karma. And the VERY NEXT line is 'Karma takes all my friends…' Now we keep getting 'that’s what friends are for.' Are we literally moving through Karma line by line???

A third chimed in, "A ts13 a deluxe encore a world tour ??? YESS," while another noted, "That’s What Friends are For, lead single of TS13…"

Another speculated, "that’s what friends are for rep vault track?"

READ MORE: From ‘Patient Zero' to SNL: Swift, Johnson's bonding

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