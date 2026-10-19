Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward set to embark on key royal mission

While the spotlight remains fixed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's presence in the UK, the Palace has turned to its most trusted and ever-shining stars Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward to carry out a mission of true importance.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been chosen for a crucial royal assignment, proving once again why they are King Charles' quiet strength.

The couple will embark on a special three-day visit to Finland, a tour aimed at strengthening the deep and enduring ties between the two nations.

They will light up Helsinki with their grace, diplomacy and unwavering dedication to duty from 26 to 28 October, at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The visit will spotlight the shared ambitions, values and opportunities shaping their relationship.