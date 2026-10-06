Duchess Sophie crowned 'Firm favourite' with prestigious new title

Duchess Sophie's unwavering spirit of service to the Monarch and his reign shows no sign of fading, defined by steadfast support and timeless elegance.

With her radiant personality and tireless work, she has gracefully outshone the shadows, restoring brilliance where the royal family's light had dimmed.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been hailed as King Charles's 'steady influence' amid 'chaos'.

A former royal butler rvealed the truth about the Prince Edward's wife, who consistently ranks high in the number of royal duties performed each year, coming in fourth place in 2025 with 235 engagements.

READ MORE: Duchess Sophie takes on special task after Prince George's Eton journey

Grant Harrold, speaking on behalf of Heart Bingo Online, told GB News that teh Duchess is a "firm favourite" within monarchy, honouring her with a new title of the "perfect royal".

He describes her as the "next generation’s Princess Anne", and believes she will also be an invaluable help to Prince William during his time as the Prince of Wales.

Undoubtedly, Sophie is known as a trustworthy and hardworking member of the Firm. She has erned a reputation through decades of hard work. Even though she does not always get the brightest spotlight.

Sophie was always pushing for the causes she cared about and used her platform to raise awareness for important issues. She was very close to Queen Elizabeth.

"She has always clearly been a favourite, and they all enjoy spending time with her. She was admired by the Queen, and she’s also very close to Catherine," claimed Harrold.

“But I think in recent years we’ve seen her position grow even stronger, and she’s become the King’s steady influence. She’s always working hard in the background as a reliable constant, and that’s exactly what the royals need at the moment."

Harrold continued: "Sophie and the King have a brother-sister-like relationship.

Like Princess Anne, Sophie will always be a member of the family that the King trusts. The Duchess is taking on the exact role that Princess Anne has played for decades. They are incredibly similar in the sense that they just get on with it.

“I have no doubt she will become one of the future King’s closest allies. She will be a matriarch for the Royal Family, and a vital asset to future King William” according to the former royal aide.

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