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Ariana Grande announces death of her first-ever dog, Coco

The pop icon, 33, is a proud dog parent to 10 dogs that she has adopted over the years

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Published October 19, 2026

Ariana Grande announces death of her first-ever dog, Coco
Ariana Grande announces death of her first-ever dog, Coco

Ariana Grande’s first-ever fur baby has crossed the rainbow bridge.

On Monday, October 18, the pop icon announced that Coco, her rescued Dachshund/ German Shepherd mix, has died after 17 wonderful years together.

“Sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful coco… i am so proud of you,” Grande, 33, wrote. “Thank you for your love, and for blessing this planet with your physical presence for over seventeen wonderful years. You make everywhere you go a more beautiful place.”

READ MORE: Ariana Grande brings boyfriend Ricky Alvarez along for a stroll with her dog Toulouse

The grieving pet parent added, “I will miss you every day and hold you in my heart always. i love you so, sweet girl.”

The post was accompanied by several pictures of Coco over the years, including a picture of her 17th birthday cake. Grande also shared a black-and-white picture of Coco’s paws next to a rose, which is evocative of the imagery behind her latest album, petal.

The Grammy-winner is a proud dog mom of over 10 dogs, all of whom she has rescued and adopted from shelters over the years.

The loss comes less than two months after Grande took a break from the spotlight following her eternal sunshine tour

READ MORE: Ariana Grande breaks down at final 'Eternal Sunshine Tour' show

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