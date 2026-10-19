Elon Musk promises SpaceX shares to every American child in 2027, but how much will they get?

Elon Musk has promised to give every child in the United States one share of SpaceX next year, a giveaway that could cost the world's richest man more than $10 billion.

But how much money would each child actually receive?

At SpaceX's closing share price of $146.03 on Friday, October 16, every eligible child would receive stock worth approximately $146, although its value could change before the distribution.

Musk made the announcement on Monday in a post on X, writing: "Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America."

He added that the giveaway would be the first of many, without explaining what else he intends to distribute.

According to US Census Bureau estimates, there are more than 72 million children under 18 in the country.

If Musk gives one share to each of them, the total value would exceed $10.5 billion at Friday's closing price.

However, several important questions remain unanswered.

Musk has not explained whether all children under 18 would qualify, how parents would claim the shares or whether recipients could sell them immediately.

One possibility is that the shares could be distributed through government-backed investment accounts established for children, although Musk has not confirmed the arrangement.

The announcement came after artificial intelligence company Anthropic pledged to allocate 5% of its shares to a public benefit fund.

Musk criticised that approach, suggesting companies should distribute shares directly to ordinary people instead.

SpaceX went public earlier this year, allowing investors to buy shares in the company behind the Starlink satellite network and reusable rockets.

For American families, the biggest question is now whether Musk's social media promise will become an actual programme in 2027.