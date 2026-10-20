Gwyneth Paltrow to star in 'The Apology', her first lead TV role

Gwyneth Paltrow has landed her first lead role on television, starring in The Apology, a drama that Netflix has ordered for two seasons straight to series.

Deadline broke the news.

Paltrow, an Oscar winner, will play Evelyn Amspoker, whose son was murdered 18 years ago in a cold case that gripped the nation.

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When a stranger suddenly confesses, justice seems possible. But Evelyn and her husband, Caleb, then learn that the killer may get a reduced sentence. Unable to accept it, they decide to take matters into their own hands.

The series comes from creator, showrunner and writer Joe Murtagh, who made The Woman in the Wall.

Thomas Vinterberg, who won an Oscar for Another Round, directs in his US television debut.

The two-season commitment echoes Netflix’s 2011 pickup of House of Cards, according to one trade report. No premiere date or further casting has been announced.

It is Paltrow’s first regular role on a television series.

She previously had a recurring run as substitute teacher Holly Holliday on Glee, appearing in five episodes, and a supporting part in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician.

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