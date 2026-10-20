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Mysterious 11-foot object found in US cornfield may belong to Chinese space rocket

The rocket deployed 10 communications satellites before its upper stage reentered Earth's atmosphere over the American Midwest

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Published October 20, 2026

Mysterious 11-foot object found in US cornfield may belong to Chinese space rocket
Mysterious 11-foot object found in US cornfield may belong to Chinese space rocket

A mysterious metallic object discovered in a cornfield in Minnesota has sparked speculation about its origin, with new evidence suggesting it may have come from a Chinese rocket launched last month.

The object, measuring approximately 11 feet across, was discovered by a farmer harvesting corn in Scott Township, prompting an investigation by local and federal authorities.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the field on October 14 after receiving reports of unusual debris.

But where did the massive object come from? Space experts believe it could be part of a Zhuque-2E rocket launched by Chinese company LandSpace from the Gobi Desert on September 15.

According to Ars Technica, the rocket deployed 10 communications satellites before its upper stage reentered Earth's atmosphere over the American Midwest. Videos recorded that night showed burning debris streaking across the sky.

Interestingly, the Chinese rocket's upper stage measures approximately 11 feet in diameter, matching the object found in Minnesota. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the connection.

Stevens County Sheriff Jason Dingman said investigators were still trying to establish its origin, adding that the object had been removed from the field. Officials confirmed there was no danger to the public.

The discovery also raises an interesting legal question: who would be responsible if falling space debris damaged someone's property?

Under the 1972 Space Liability Convention, a launching state can be held liable for damage caused by its space objects on Earth's surface.

That means China could face responsibility if investigators establish that the debris originated from the rocket and caused damage.

LandSpace has not publicly acknowledged the Minnesota discovery.

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