NAB summons KP lawmaker, four others in suspected corruption inquiry

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Dr Amjad Ali speaks in the KP Assembly on September 23, 2024. — Screengrab via Facebook@Dr Amjad Ali

Ali and four others summoned between October 20 and 22.

NAB seeks property, salary, benefits and travel records.

PHC had earlier directed NAB not to harass Ali.

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued five notices in an inquiry into alleged assets beyond known sources of income and suspected corruption involving provincial lawmaker Dr Amjad Ali and others, directing him to appear before the bureau in Peshawar today (Tuesday).

Ali, a member of the provincial assembly and special assistant to the chief minister on housing, has been asked to appear at NAB’s Hayatabad office in Peshawar. The bureau said it had initiated the inquiry after receiving a complaint.

Besides Ali, NAB has summoned four people — Bacha Syed, Muhammad Arif Shah, Siraj Ahmad and Naveed Ahmad — as witnesses. They have been directed to appear before the bureau between October 20 and 22.

The bureau has sought property records from various housing societies, including details of allotments, ownership and payments. It has also asked the Accountant General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide records of Ali’s salary, allowances, benefits and travel expenses.

In its summons, NAB warned that failure to comply with the notices could lead to legal action.

PHC directed NAB not to harass lawmaker

The inquiry comes against the backdrop of earlier court proceedings involving Ali. In March 2026, the Peshawar High Court directed NAB not to harass him in connection with an assets case and disposed of his writ petition.

During the hearing, Ali’s counsel, Bashir Wazir, told a two-member bench that his client had already provided records relating to his assets to the bureau. He argued that NAB had issued another notice despite earlier court directions restricting repeated summonses, which he said amounted to harassment.

NAB special prosecutor Arbab Kaleemullah told the court that no call-up notice had been issued to Ali himself at that time. Instead, a female relative and a close associate had been summoned as witnesses.

The prosecutor said certain assets held in their names allegedly belonged to Ali but had not been declared.

The bench, comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Qazi Jawad Ehsanullah, directed NAB to proceed strictly in accordance with the law and refrain from harassing the petitioner. It also observed that Ali could file an appropriate application if he felt he was being harassed.