Jay-Z reportedly set for 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jay-Z may be about to turn the Super Bowl Halftime Show into a family affair — and possibly give Beyoncé another chance to steal the spotlight.

The rapper, who has overseen the NFL’s halftime show since 2019 through his Roc Nation partnership, is reportedly being lined up to headline the 2027 event.

According to Puck, “multiple sources” have confirmed that Jay-Z is expected to take center stage after months of speculation about his involvement.

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If the report proves true, he’ll be stepping into the spotlight himself rather than helping pick the next superstar from behind the scenes.

Who else is performing?

Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were also reportedly among the potential contenders.

Miley recently returned to the stage with headline shows at the Hollywood Bowl, prompting speculation that the performances could help set her up for a Super Bowl appearance — potentially followed by a residency.

Harry, meanwhile, wraps up his 2026 Together Together tour dates on December 13 before taking a break until the next leg begins in April. A halftime performance could have offered a major promotional boost.

Justin Bieber was another possible choice after headlining Coachella earlier this year.

Could Beyoncé join Jay-Z onstage?

Now that’s the question fans may be asking. A Jay-Z headline set would naturally fuel hopes of a Beyoncé appearance, although nothing has been confirmed.

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Beyoncé previously headlined the halftime show in 2013 and returned as a special guest in 2016. A third appearance could make the 2027 show a major moment for the power couple.

Jay-Z could also bring out fellow Roc Nation stars, including Rihanna, J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky or Alicia Keys.

Of course, until an official announcement arrives, the lineup remains speculation.

But if Jay-Z takes the stage, fans could be in for a star-packed show.