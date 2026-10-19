BTS gets special nod from NFL amid halftime show headliner speculation

BTS gets special nod from NFL amid halftime show headliners speculation

BTS has some big fans on the NFL field as the K-pop band received a special shout-out amid the ongoing speculation surrounding upcoming halftime performers.

During Sunday’s game, as Indianapolis Colts went against Tennessee Titans, ARMY were delighted to see an unexpected shout-out to BTS, who are currently on their Arirang World Tour.

After intercepting Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the Indianapolis Colts safety celebrated with a choreography of BTS song 2.0, fulfilling a promise that he had made earlier.

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Earlier this summer, the NFL player had said that he would do a nod to the K-pop band after he makes his first INT of the season.

Delivering on his word, he perfectly executed the routine as fans praised him for the precious moment. Many of them tagged the members on the video so that they could also see the dedication.

Previously, BTS expressed their interest in performing for the SuperBowl half-time during their interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year. They shared that Jungkook was close to headlining but due to their scheduled military service, he couldn’t.

The band is currently on their sold out tour and they reportedly cancelled their appearance at Coachella.

The NFL has not officially announced the headliner for the Super Bowl LXI halftime show but there are many big names in consideration including Miley Cyrus, JAY-Z, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber.

BTS had also headlined the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show on July 19, flying in straight from their final Paris show to make it in time for their performance.

Moreover, the production for the Superbowl is much more grand compared to the FIFA halftime show.

It is uncertain if the band would take on a major event like such amid their already busy tour dates and schedule.

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