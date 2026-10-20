Prince William takes charge of vital meeting on behalf of King Charles

Prince William welcomed the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, at the Sultan's residence in London today on behalf of King Charles.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle, highlighting the two countries' years-long diplomatic, military, and economic ties.

According to Buckingham Palace, this will be the first State Visit by a Sultan of Oman to the UK in 44 years.

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The previous State Visit took place in 1982, when Queen Elizabeth II hosted Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said.

In the newly released photos on a royal fan page, Prince William was seen confident and put together to begin an important state visit following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nottingham showdown.

The Prince of Wales will take the Sultan of Oman to Windsor with full royal protocol. King Charles and Queen Camilla will receive the royal guest at Datchet Road, Windsor.

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A special lunch and glitzy state banquet will also take place.