Prince William, Princess Kate reject Harry, Meghan's request in major blow

Prince William and Princess Kate refused to accept the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's peace plan as the 'Fab Four' reunion dream shattered.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK in August with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, for an extended period.

For quite some time, Harry has been making efforts to reconcile with his family. Even on several public platforms, he expressed his desire to make peace with the royals.

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And somehow, his plea was heard. King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Sussexes for a special private meeting in July.

But brand expert Nick Ede claimed that fans won't see William and Catherine reuniting with Harry and Meghan anytime soon.

He said, "A warm reception doesn't mean a royal reunion is around the corner.

READ MORE: King Charles holds back Prince William from drastic decision: ‘Don't be foolish'

"I think we'll see a private family reconciliation with Charles and Camilla long before we ever see the Fab Four together again. I don't think William and Kate will ever forgive them."Prince William, Princess Kate reject Harry, Meghan's request in major blow