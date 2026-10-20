Piers Morgan backs Cristiano Ronaldo amid new controversy

Erik ten Hag has restarted his old fight with Cristiano Ronaldo by making nw claims about the football star’s time at Manchester United.

But Piers Morgan has come to Ronaldo’s defence and accused the former manager of lying about what happened.

Ten Hag was United’s manager when Ronaldo returned to the club in 2021 as things between them went badly wrong then later and Ronaldo left the team in 2022.

So now, Ten Hag, however, has shared his side of the story and explained why he was unhappy with the player.

Speaking to The Athletic, Ten Hag said Ronaldo did not train as hard as he expected, claiming the striker struggled to complete fitness exercises and did not do enough running during games.

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“He let the team down, and he let me down,” Ten Hag said. He explained that he had big plans for Ronaldo and had even travelled to Portugal to talk to him before joining United.

However, Morgan strongly disagreed with Ten Hag’s account. Reacting on X, he wrote, “WHAT? This is a disgusting travesty of the truth.”

The argument has brought back memories of Ronaldo’s interview with Morgan in 2022. At the time, Ronaldo said he felt betrayed by United and had lost respect for Ten Hag.

Ronaldo now plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, but the fight over what happened at United is making headlines again.