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Carrot Top jokes about suicide attempt in 'emotional' 1st show back

The stand-up comedian, 61, was hospitalised last month following a reported suicide attempt

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Web Desk
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Published October 20, 2026

Carrot Top jokes about suicide attempt in emotional 1st show back
Carrot Top jokes about suicide attempt in 'emotional' 1st show back

Carrot Top has returned to the stage for the first time since his hospitalisation over a reported suicide attempt.

The stand-up comedian, 61, received a standing ovation as he resumed his Las Vegas residency at the Luxor hotel, according to fan-captured footage.

“Thank you so much. God bless my fans and my family, my mom, my brother, everybody here tonight,” he told the crowd.

READ MORE: New details emerge in Carrot Top's 'suicide' case

The comedian-actor, whose real name is Scott Christopher Thompson, admitted it’s an “emotional night for everybody” following a “rough month.”

He then said that he’s been “trying to figure out what is appropriate for a night like this,” before pulling out a noose. “So I figured this would probably not be appropriate,” he joked as he put the noose away.

News broke on September 18 that Thompson had been hospitalised following an alleged suicide attempt. According to TMZ, Thompson was found unresponsive in his Las Vegas home due to a suspected overdose.

On October 18, he broke his silence as he thanked fans in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks,” he wrote alongside a picture of him on stage. 

“Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know. While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I’ve felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart.”

READ MORE: Carrot Top's Las Vegas performance hit by sudden health scare

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