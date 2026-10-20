Princess Kate reclaims spotlight from Meghan with royal honour

Princess Kate made a graceful appearance at a welcome ceremony for the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, reclaiming the spotlight from the Sussexes.

On October 20, the Princess of Wales, dressed in elegant green attire, attended a significant royal gathering that Harry and Meghan might have dreamed of.

Catherine attended a welcome ceremony honouring Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William at the Royal Dais on Datchet Road in Windsor.



