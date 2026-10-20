 
Geo News

Princess Kate reclaims spotlight from Meghan with royal honour

Catherine, the future Queen takes pride in royal honour after Meghan's Nottingham stunt

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 20, 2026

Princess Kate reclaims spotlight from Meghan with royal honour
Princess Kate reclaims spotlight from Meghan with royal honour

Princess Kate made a graceful appearance at a welcome ceremony for the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, reclaiming the spotlight from the Sussexes.

On October 20, the Princess of Wales, dressed in elegant green attire, attended a significant royal gathering that Harry and Meghan might have dreamed of.

Catherine attended a welcome ceremony honouring Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William at the Royal Dais on Datchet Road in Windsor.


Make us preferred on Google
Prince Harry's uncle wants revenge?
Prince Harry's uncle wants revenge?
King Charles shuts down health rumours with powerful message
King Charles shuts down health rumours with powerful message
Prince William takes charge of vital meeting on behalf of King Charles
Prince William takes charge of vital meeting on behalf of King Charles
Meghan Markle pours full effort in plans to secure Archie, Lilibet future
Meghan Markle pours full effort in plans to secure Archie, Lilibet future
Prince Harry faces 'hard' days ahead after Meghan's bold decision
Prince Harry faces 'hard' days ahead after Meghan's bold decision
Prince Harry breathes easy after crucial update on legal probe
Prince Harry breathes easy after crucial update on legal probe
King Charles quietly delivers sealed letter to important figure
King Charles quietly delivers sealed letter to important figure
King Charles hands Prince William key role as Palace releases statement
King Charles hands Prince William key role as Palace releases statement