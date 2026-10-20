Jennifer Lopez’s new romance with co-star leaves fans ‘stunned’

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have reportedly started seeing each other after meeting while working on their romantic comedy Office Romance.

The news caught fans attention because the two stars once said they were not dating in real life.

Lopez and Goldstein played co-workers who fell in love in the Netflix film. Their connection also got people talking during the film’s press tour, where they appeared close and shared some friendly moments.

The rumours, however, got massive after the the rumoured couple were seen arriving at and leaving a party in Los Angeles in the same car last week.

A source told Page Six that they both enjoy going to parties and restaurants as the source also said their relationship is “casual” at the moment.

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This is not the first time the two have been asked about their bond. During an interview last year, Lopez praised Goldstein’s kissing skills and said, “I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser.”

However, when they appeared on the Today show in June, both denied dating. Lopez said they were “Not dating,” and Goldstein agreed.

Lopez was married to Ben Affleck but she filed for divorce in 2024. Goldstein was in love with comedian Beth Rylance and they split in 2021.

Neither star has confirmed the latest reports.