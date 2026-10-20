Lady Gaga hints at new album amid indefinite hiatus

Published October 20, 2026
Lady Gaga is currently on a hiatus but she made sure to reassure concerned fans that new music is definitely on the way.
The 40-year-old musician just released a social media update about her next album, replying to a fan who inquired about the timeline.
Speaking of her eighth studio album, the Bad Romance hitmaker wrote, "Don’t worry [heart emojis]."
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The update took social media by the storm as fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "mother releasing a new album i know thats right."
However, another noted, "Guys, please lower your expectations! The average wait time between Gaga albums is 3-4 years with side projects in between to keep us at ease. We should know this by now. She just finished a 2 year era & tour THIS year & jumped immediately into motherhood with no break!"
Someone agreed, "The way music has changed in the last three years is insane. She put out an album a little over a year ago, the deluxe less than a year ago, and multiple standalone singles THIS YEAR."
While a third chimed in, "WE DO NOT NEED A NEW ALBUM. LET THE WOMAN REST OMG."
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