Shark attack at Orient beach leaves woman dead, prompts beach closures

A 65-year-old woman has been killed in a shark attack off Orient Beach in KuGompo (formerly known as East London) in South Africa’s Eastern Cape.

This prompted authorities to close two popular beaches.

The victim, identified in reports as a retired radiographer, was swimming with a group shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, when she indicated she was in trouble.

Witnesses said she had been bitten severely on her thigh and upper arm. She was brought back to shore but was bitten severely on her thigh and upper arm. She was brought back to shore but was pronounced dead on the beach.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said officers arrived at Orient Beach at around 7:00 and found the woman’s body with open wounds. KuGompo Police Station has opened an inquest, and the victim’s name will be released once her family has been informed. Her body was taken to State Forensic Pathology Services.

The Buffalo City Metropolitical Municipality confirmed the fatality and closed Orient Beach and Eastern Beach until further notice, warning of a “serious incident.”

In a Facebook post, the municipality urged beachgoers to exercise “extreme caution and to refrain from entering the water at the affected beaches,” adding that warnings were being issued at other beaches and the public should “remain vigilant” and comply with authorities’ instructions.