Elizabeth II sketch from 1933 to fetch £2,000 at auction

A red chalk portrait of young Queen Elizabeth II is anticipated to bring between £2,000 and $2,700 at auction later this week.

The late Queen had sat for Hungarian artist Philip de László back in 1933. At that time she was known as Princess Elizabeth of York. The sketch was used as a preparation work for an oil portrait which is currently part of the Royal Collection. The work is going to be sold in Chelsea, London, on October 22.

However, at the same time, yet another item related to royal childhood memories is heading to auction. A colouring book picture assembled by Elizabeth II in her childhood years can be purchased for £6,000 at auction at Waddington's, Toronto, Canada.

Princess Elizabeth assembled the scene from The Pied Piper at the age of eight with the use of crayons and scissors. She painted figures of the Pied Piper and children, coloured houses and trees, and then glued everything onto a larger sheet of paper. On it, the girl wrote 'Lilibet ', while on the other side of the picture her mother wrote: "Painted by Princess Elizabeth of York, Xmas 1934".

In the 1950s, one unidentified member of the royal family donated this 14in x 27in collage artwork to James Ryan, who worked for the removal company, Bishop's Move, hired by Buckingham Palace.

A specialist from Waddingtons, Sean Quinn, stated: "This is an endearing work of art that reminds us that our beloved Queen Elizabeth II was once a little girl named Lilibet who enjoyed coloring. Artworks by Her Majesty are not easy to come by, and I expect big things from it."

Some drawings made by the late Queen during her childhood have been featured at auctions in recent years.