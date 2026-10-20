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NASCAR Hall of Farmer Fred Lorenzen diagnosed posthumously with Stage 3 CTE

Boston University researchers confirm stage 3 CTE in late NASCAR legend Fred Lorenzen

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Web Desk
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Published October 20, 2026

NASCAR Hall of Farmer Fred Lorenzen diagnosed posthumously with Stage 3 CTE
NASCAR Hall of Farmer Fred Lorenzen diagnosed posthumously with Stage 3 CTE

NASCAR driver Fred Lorenzen was found to be suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) at the postmortem stage, according to his family members. 

The researchers at the Boston University CTE Centre confirmed the neurodegenerative brain disease, and Lorenzen is now the first NASCAR driver to be diagnosed with the illness.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame driver who won the 1965 Daytona 500 passed away in December 2024 at age 89, just 12 days before his 90th birthday. Fred's children, Chris Lorenzen and Amanda Lorenzen-Gardstrom, reported that his behaviour changed significantly many years before his death, and he showed such signs as impulsivity, irritability, anxiety, and memory loss.

According to Dr Thor Stein of the Boston University CTE Centre, Fred suffered from the cortical-sparing form of CTE, which is observed in 11% of all cases and which results in early appearance of behavioural, mood, and motor symptoms. Stein noted that such disease was caused by head injuries while driving.

The family decided to name a million-dollar donation to the Concussion & CTE Foundation after Fred. It will fund research and create the Fred Lorenzen Memorial HelpLine.

Amanda said: “While he may be the first race driver diagnosed with CTE, we know from outreach to other drivers that he isn’t the only one suffering.”

The announcement comes less than a month after NASCAR icon Darrell Waltrip stepped away from public life following a diagnosis of frontotemporal degeneration complicated by possible CTE. 

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