Prince Harry says 'I can respect them if they respect me'

Prince Harry says his heart is pulling him back home

After six years away in America, Prince Harry has finally admitted his heart is pulling him back home.

Speaking emotionally with GQ in New York, he revealed his deepest wish is to show his children where he grew up and let them experience the good parts of his childhood.

He admitted leaving the US wasn't planned for long, but felt like the right time to pause, reset, and find peace.

READ MORE: Prince Harry hints at 'Spare 2': Is new memoir in the making?

Looking back at why he left, Harry said his attitude has now changed — he is more hopeful, more mature and no longer naive.

The Duke of Sussex held back his tears to reveal his desire saying that he wants to leave the painful battles of the past behind, urging for mutual respect as he looks forward to healing and a fresh start.

Harry added, "It’s good to be outside of the US for the next few months, perhaps. Let things settle down for a bit."

On how things will be different this time, Harry admitted, "I think that certainly our attitude has changed."

The royal went on: "There are some battles that have been fought, necessarily so. But hopefully we can all draw a line under that."

He ended on a hopeful note: "I am optimistic. I’m hopeful. I’m not naive. I have been naive in the past... I can respect them if they respect me and our position.

He appeared to warn at one poit, saying: "But I think it’s important to remain optimistic. And I think a large part of this is about respect as well. And I can respect them if they respect me and our position. Our position is really quite clear now, and hopefully we can get on with life."

READ MORE: Prince Harry breaks silence on William rift: Complicated but repairable