Prince Harry hints at 'Spare 2': Is new memoir in the making?

Prince Harry has sparked royal panic after dropping a major hint that a sequel to his explosive memoir Spare could be on the way.

The Duke of Sussex, whose first book sent shockwaves through Buckingham Palace with its bombshell claims about King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, previously told friends that he has "a lot more to tell."

Now, the Duke's latest take on the royal family in a surprise new chat has fueled fresh speculation that another bombshell could be on the way — as he appears to confirm that he really does have more to reveal.

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In a candid and unexpected conversation with GQ's weekly interview series One More Question, the Duke made surprising new claims about the royals and his current status and future dream. His comments sound less like an interview and more like a trailer for his next big venture.

However, his tone was notably emotional and reconciliatory, suggesting that if he does dare to write another book, it won't just be about complaints and grievances.This time, it might be different.

In an emotional and hopeful confession, Harry revealed that after six painful years in the US, his heart is craving home. He just wants to show his children where he grew up — to give them the beautiful childhood memories he once had, before the pain began.

Admitting he has been naive in the past, Harry says his attitude has now changed. He is not running away from America, but running towards healing, hoping to finally draw a line under the bitter war with his family and the press, and start a new chapter built on mutual respect.

The Duke could highlight the positive side of being a royal, the sweet, cherished memories with his family, the moments of love and belonging he held onto after his mother's tragic death. It would be Harry's story of healing.

If he repeats the same pattern and chooses to pour all his bitter, unhealed moments into the potential book he may write, it will undoubtedly be branded 'Spare 2', a move that could burn the very last bridge between him and his family.

Sources close to Harry have previously claimed that he kept extensive, secret journals - pages filled with raw truths, private heartbreaks and untold stories that were too painful, too personal and too explosive to make it into the first book.

If those pages ever see the light of day, there will be no going back. With his relationship with the royal family still at rock bottom and his US projects under mounting pressure, some royal commentators believe a second tell-all memoir could be his biggest payday yet.

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