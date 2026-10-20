'Cyberpunk' update 2.5 arrives this week: Here’s everything to know

CD Projekt RED has introduced Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, featuring all ten episodes available only on Netflix.

The standalone sequel developed by CD Projekt RED in collaboration with the Japanese animation studio TRIGGER is out four years after the initially praised anime series that revolved around vengeance and redemption, with an entirely new lineup of characters in the chaos of Night City.

Directed by Kai Ikarashi, the series features Kanno Ichigo as lead character designer.

The series focuses on a veteran edgerunner, a cinephile teenager, a chrome-obsessed delinquent, and a Snake Nation netrunner.

In the sequel, the same people as in the first anime have worked once again, including Masahiko Otsuka and Hugo Award winner Bartosz Sztybor as showrunner, story writer, and producer.

To go alongside the premiere, CD Projekt RED also announced the Edgerunners 2 Update (Update 2.5) for Cyberpunk 2077.

The free update will be out on October 22, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, followed by the Nintendo Switch 2 release in the coming days.

The update will feature new items and functions, including cyberware customisation and a dual-wielding combat style, among others inspired by the anime.

Full details will be unveiled during a REDstreams broadcast on October 21, followed by official patch notes.

The announcement came as a surprise, as Cyberpunk 2077 had not received a major update since July 2025, and CD Projekt said in May it has “no plans” for further DLC.

The update arrives as the studio focuses on The Witcher 4, slated for a 2028 release window, while Cyberpunk 2 is not expected until at least 2030.

Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 40 million copies since its December 2020 launch.