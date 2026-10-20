'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 4 release date update expected in December

Jujutsu Kaisen fans may not have long to wait for news on Season 4.

Jump Fiesta is set for December 19-29, 2026, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, placing the event less than three months away.

The official Jujutsu Kaisen anime account has confirmed the series will appear on the event’s Jump Super Stage, with cast and panel details to be announced later.

The timing is significant because Season 4, officially titled Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 2, is already in production at MAPPA, though no release date has been announced.

Season 3, which covered the first half of the Culling Game arc, aired this year with only 12 episodes, leading fans to expect the next season to arrive sooner than usual to wrap up the manga’s longest arc.

A teaser illustration by AMNIBUS for the upcoming convention depicted Yuji, Megumi, and other prominent Culling Game characters along with the new characters, Fumihiko Takaba and Hiromi Higuruma.

Even though the AMNIBUS panel will be mostly about merchandise, it is expected that there will be some real Season 4 updates from the official Jump Super Stage panel – maybe the key visual, teaser, or even the release date.

Season 4 will be about the second part of the Culling Game with new protagonists, like Hakari and Kashimo, and an important storyline twist. There was a teaser for it in June during the 15th anniversary event held by MAPPA.

Jump Festa 2027 will also include demo plays of Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton, which was postponed until 2027, along with other Shueisha Games games. Seasons 1-3 of the anime are available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu/Disney+.