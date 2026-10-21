Who is Stephen Hubbard? Michigan teacher freed from Russian prison

Stephen James Hubbard, a 74-year-old retired English teacher from Big Rapids, Michigan, was released from Russian detention on October 21, 2026, after more than four years in captivity.

His case drew international attention as a striking example of an American caught in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Born in February 1952, Hubbard served in the U.S. Air Force and the National Guard before earning a master’s degree in English. He spent roughly 25 years teaching in Japan, later lived in Cyprus, and in 2014 settled in Izyum, eastern Ukraine, with a Ukrainian partner.

According to his sister, Patricia Hubbard Fox, he subsisted on a pension of about $300 a month and had few local ties.

Izyum was captured by Russia in April 2022 following their full-scale attack. Hubbard was held hostage following Russia’s capture of Izyum.

Russia's state-owned news organizations accused him of serving as a Ukrainian soldier at a Ukrainian military checkpoint and of signing an agreement to serve as a mercenary for the sum of one thousand dollars per month.

In October 2024, a Moscow court found him guilty of violating Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code, sentencing him to six years and ten months in a penal colony.

Hubbard's family has strongly denied the accusations made against him owing to his young age, job, and pro-Russian stance.

Martin De Luca, the U.S. lawyer representing him, asserted that the accusations brought against Hubbard were false, adding that Russian troops had forcefully taken him from his home.

The United States of America declared him wrongfully detained in January 2025.

His release was done amid negotiations in St. Petersburg between Steve Witkoff, the American diplomat, and President Vladimir Putin. President Donald Trump said no exchange was needed because of better ties with Russia.