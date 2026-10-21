Cara Delevingne unveils how Taylor Swift pitched 'Patient Zero' music video

Taylor Swift came up with the idea for Patient Zero, and immediately called upon her friends Cara Delevingne and Dakota Johnson, who became a part of the project.

Speaking about her initial reaction when the pop superstar, 36, called her, Delevingne recalled, “I remember hearing [the song] for the first time and going, ‘How long is it going to be until this song comes out? I can’t wait to have it on repeat.’"

The supermodel continued, "I remember her calling me up with the idea for the video when I was driving home. […] The scope of it, the idea, every single detail, the Easter eggs, all of it. It’s unfathomable how someone can do all of those things and do them so well. She’s a genius, she really is.”

READ MORE: Cara Delevingne solves Taylor Swift's ‘From the Vineyard' mystery

Delevingne's comments quickly circulated all over social media, with fans writing, "Cara has remained so loyal and supportive it’s beautiful."

Another added, "yesss she is a genius," and "wait is that an easter egg," speculated one.

While someone cheered, "TAYDIRECTOR."

READ MORE: Swifties spot a big clue about Taylor Swift's next plan