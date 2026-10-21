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EA shuts down BioWare after 31 years, cancels next Mass Effect game amid 400 job cuts

EA is also pausing development of a project codenamed Lotus

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Published October 21, 2026

EA shuts down BioWare after 31 years, cancels next Mass Effect game amid 400 job cuts
EA shuts down BioWare after 31 years, cancels next Mass Effect game amid 400 job cuts

Electronic Arts (EA) is closing its BioWare studio as part of a restructuring that will result in the loss of 400 jobs. Bioware studio has produced some of the most popular video games in the world.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, October 21, also means that the next Mass Effect game, which had been under development for years, has been cancelled.

Bloomberg reports that approximately 50 EA employees will be let go at BioWare, while the remaining reductions will impact EA other teams.

So what's the reason for the game developer to close down a studio that made some of its most iconic games?

EA CEO Cam Weber and CFO David Tinson informed staff that the company had been evaluating its business for several months and would focus investment on projects that have higher growth potential.

The announcement follows EA's $55 billion acquisition of an investor group headed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund just two months ago.

Established in 1995, BioWare gained recognition for its role-playing video games, such as Baldur's Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age and Mass Effect.

Interestingly, the company had announced in January 2025 that veteran developers from the original Mass Effect trilogy were working on the next instalment.

That project has now been scrapped.

The restructuring also affects The Sims, with EA pausing development of a project codenamed Lotus while continuing work on another called Evergreen.

In the meantime, the company will continue its investments in Battlefield, Apex Legends, EA Sports FC, and future Star Wars Jedi and Iron Man games.

However, EA has not announced what will happen to the Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises in the longer term.

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