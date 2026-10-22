Billie Eilish and Finneas launch jewelry collection with John Hardy

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have launched their first jewelry collection, co-designed with luxury brand John Hardy.

The Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Collection went on sale on Wednesday, 21 October, with prices from $195 to $2,400. It is available through John Hardy’s website and boutiques, and at select retailers including Nordstrom.

The collection has two lines that reflect the siblings’ different tastes.

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Wildflower, the softer one, is named after Eilish’s Grammy-winning 2024 song. It features delicate flowers in sterling silver, set with diamonds, across rings, earrings, bracelets and pendant necklaces.

Screwball is more industrial, with chunky sterling silver chains and sculptural hardware.

Eilish said the shift in her tastes shows in the line-up.

“In my current day-to-day, I wear daintier jewelry,” she said, adding in a statement that jewelry “has always been an enormous part of how I express myself”.

Sustainability is central to the pieces, which use more than 99% reclaimed sterling silver and lab-grown diamonds.

“What’s incredible about John Hardy is its commitment to lab-grown diamonds that are identical to mined diamonds without the environmental damage,” Eilish said.

John Hardy, founded in 1975 and rooted in Balinese craftsmanship, makes its pieces in facilities powered by 100% renewable energy.

The siblings, who have spent their careers making music together, worked with John Hardy’s design teams in New York and Bali and were involved at every stage.

They first partnered with the brand last year as its first celebrity ambassadors, on the JH Lovestruck line.

“Billie and FINNEAS brought their very distinct point of view to the design process,” said Reed Krakoff,

John Hardy’s creative chairman, with whom they developed the collection. “The result feels personal to Billie and FINNEAS and unmistakably John Hardy,” he said.

Finneas is 29. Eilish is an Oscar winner and the singer behind Bad Guy and Birds of a Feather.

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